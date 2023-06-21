Recliner Sofa Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent to reach USD 5.65 Bn by 2029
Demand for recliner Sofas is also driven by the trend towards more contemporary and luxurious living spaces.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the global Recliner Sofa Market was USD 4.15 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.65 Bn by 2029
Recliner Sofa Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Recliner Sofa Market size and share. The data for the Recliner Sofa Market report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary. SWOT analysis provides the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Recliner Sofa industry.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186984
Recliner Sofa Market Dynamics
The increasing disposable income, increasing demand for comfortable and customized furniture, changing lifestyles and growing geriatric population are the main factors driving the global market growth.
Recliner Sofa Market Regional Insights
North America region held the major share of the global market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions majorly due to the growing geriatric population.
Recliner Sofa Market Segmentation
By Type
Single-seater recliner Sofa
Double-seater recliner Sofa
Sectional recliner Sofa
By use case
Relaxing
Watching TV
Reading
Sleeping
Gaming
By material
Leather
Fabric
Microfiber
Faux leather
By price
Budget
Mid-Range
High end
By size
Small
Medium
Large
By Design style
Traditional
Modern
Transitional
Contemporary
By use location
Home
Office
Hotel
Others
By features
Power reclines
Massage
Heating
USB charging ports
Cup holders
By distribution channel
Specialty Stores
Branded Stores
Online Channels
Discount Stores
Recliner Sofa Key Competitors include:
Ashley Furniture Industries
Palliser Furniture
Kuka Home
Home Meridian International
HTL International Holdings Limited
Yuan Tai Furniture
Conforto Móveis
Roya Furniture
Shapoorji Pallonji Furniture
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electric Recliner Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period.
Shampoo Chair Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.25 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
