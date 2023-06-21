Marine Scrubber Market to reach USD 15.96 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The growing trend across the world is to minimize carbon emissions and adopt and develop a system in marine shipping, which will help in lowering the emissions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Marine Scrubber Market” was USD 5.68 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 15.96 Bn by 2029.
Marine Scrubber Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Marine Scrubber Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Marine Scrubber Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Marine Scrubber Market Dynamics
The growing initiatives regarding reducing the carbon emission and the key players produced a system in marine shipping that lowers the emission in marine. This is expected to drive the Marine Scrubber Market.
Marine Scrubber Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8 percent over the forecast period (2023-2029. The growing trading of businesses between countries is expected to drive the regions Marine Scrubber Market.
Marine Scrubber Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Open-loop Scrubber
Closed-loop Scrubber
Hybrid
By Technology:
Wet Technology
Dry Technology
By Application:
Bulk Carriers
Container Ships
Oil Tankers
Chemical Tankers
Cruises
Others
By Installation:
New build
Retrofit
By Vessel Type:
Commercial Vessels
Container Ships
Bulk Carriers
Tankers
Cruise Liners
Other Commercial Vessels
Offshore
Vessels
FPSO Vessels
Other Offshore Vessels
Navy Vessels
By Fuel Type:
Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)
Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO)
Residual
Marine Scrubber Key Players include:
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Alfa Laval
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Valmet
Pacific Green Group
Wartsila
KwangSung
ANDRITZ
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Yara International ASA
