In-depth Market Analysis of Membrane Bioreactor Technology: Trends and Future Outlook
The Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) market is growing rapidly due to its advanced wastewater treatment capabilities and wide-ranging applications in municipal, industrial, and decentralized sectors.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2023 ) The Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) industry is a segment of the water and wastewater treatment sector that combines membrane filtration and biological treatment. MBR systems are used for advanced wastewater treatment and water reclamation. They offer advantages such as high-quality effluent, small footprint, and resilience to influent variations. The end-use industry scope includes municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse and recycling, decentralized treatment, and resort facilities. MBR technology plays a vital role in sustainable water management, improving water quality and resource conservation. The report "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow fiber, Flat sheet, Multi-tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2021 and 2026.
wMBR technology is a combination of membrane filtration and biological treatment processes that are widely used for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. MBR system consist of microfiltration or ultrafiltration membranes such as hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular in various configurations. MBR membranes are designed with different polymeric materials such as PVDF, PE, PES, and others. Membranes are selected on the basis of application requirement and membrane characteristics such as pore size (MF/UF), air scour requirements, hydraulic configurations, and membrane tank volume. The use of MBRs for wastewater treatment produces good quality effluents meeting the water quality requirements. Growing demand for advanced wastewater treatment technology for more efficient and high-quality treated water and stringent wastewater treatment regulations are major drivers of the market.
The hollow fiber membrane type segment is estimated to be lead the MBR market during the forecast period.
Hollow fiber membrane accounts for the largest share during the forecast period owing to its efficient performance, cost effectiveness, and availability. They are highly preferred in municipal and industrial applications of wastewater treatment and are selected on the basis of operating flexibility, effluent wastewater characteristics, and operating costs. Moreover, hollow fiber membranes are also designed in various diameters, pore sizes, materials, and configurations by various manufacturers. These characteristics allows hollow fiber membrane to be used in various end-use industries such as food and beverages, municipal, pulp & paper, textile, and others.
The municipal wastewater treatment application segment is expected to propel the MBR market during the forecast period.
Municipal wastewater treatment accounts for the largest share during the forecast period as the total flow of sewage is greater than that of industrial effluents. The MBR system are capable of handling the large municipal flows and can be installed as a retrofit in existing plants for increasing the plant capacity. Municipal wastewater is treated to meet statutory requirements for discharge to the environment. MBR technology eliminates suspended solids, organic matter, ammonia, nitrates, phosphate, pathogenic bacteria, and micropollutants. Moreover, the compact size of MBR allows the system to be installed in existing plants providing cost benefits to the end-users.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
Based on region, the MBR market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific countries such as China and India is expected to witness high growth, owing to industrialization and growing awareness on water reuse and recycling. Moreover, the introduction of various initiatives, laws, and regulations by government bodies such as environmental protection laws to conserve natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the MBR market.
The MBR market comprises major players such as SUEZ (France), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), CITIC Envirotech Ltd (Singapore), Koch Separation Solutions (US), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Veolia (France), and Aquatech International LLC (US). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the MBR market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
