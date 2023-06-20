Mother Child Healthcare Market to Reach USD 1202.86 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.2 percent
Increase awareness among women to make decisions regarding sexual relations, contraceptive use, reproductive health and the decision of having a child or not.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Mother Child Healthcare Market was USD 505 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1202.86 Bn by 2029.
Mother Child Healthcare Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Mother Child Healthcare market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Mother Child Healthcare industry.
Mother Child Healthcare Market Dynamics
The increasing incidences of maternal mortality deaths, the growing need for quality healthcare services for mothers and children and increasing research and development activities on healthcare infrastructure are the growth drivers for the Mother Child Healthcare Market.
Mother Child Healthcare Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 15.1 percent for the Mother Child Healthcare Market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need to improve the condition and reduce death rates.
Mother Child Healthcare Market Segmentation
By Services
Pre-Natal Services
Birthing Services
Post-Natal Services
Fertility Services
By Maternal Age
Under 20
2.21 to 30
3.31 to 38
4. 39 & above
By Application
Hospitals
Nursing Homes & Clinics
In-home Services
Online
By Products
Nifty Feeding Cup
CarePlus Preterm Wrap
MamaBreast Breastfeeding Simulator
Fetal Heart Rate Monitor
Others
Mother Child Healthcare Market Key Competitors include:
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Carle Foundation Hospital
Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Cleveland Clinic Institutes
8. Riley Hospital
10. Cloudnine Hospital
11. Jorvi Hospital
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Maternal Health Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 28.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.22 percent during the forecast period.
Pregnancy Products Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 43.40 by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.72 percent during the forecast period.
