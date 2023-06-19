Millet Flour Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90 percent to reach USD 7.44 Bn by 2029
The growing trend of gluten-free and plant-based diets is expected to drive the demand for millet flour in regions where it is not traditionally consumed.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Millet Flour Market was USD 4.98 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.44 Bn by 2029.
Millet Flour Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Millet Flour Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the data collection methods that are primary and secondary.
Millet Flour Market Dynamics
The increasing awareness about the health benefits of Millet Flour, growing trend of gluten-free and plant-based diets and technological advancements in processing and packaging are the influencing factors for the market growth. The Millet Flour Market growth is hampered by limited awareness of health benefits
Millet Flour Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the Millet flour market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for organic and natural products.
Millet Flour Market Segmentation
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Application
Bakery products
Snacks
Breakfast cereals
Health drinks
By Distribution Channel
Direct sales
Indirect sales
By End Use Industry
Bakery
Hotels/Restaurants
Food Processing units
Home-based cooking
By Type
Sorghum Millet Flour
Proso Millet Flour
Pearl Millet Flour
Foxtail Millet Flour
Finger Millet Flour
Millet Flour Key Competitors include:
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Arrowhead Mills
Grain Millers
Shipton Millers
PureLiving
Bayer AG
Imperial World Trade Pvt. Ltd.
Jiwa
RiceBran Technologies
TOOTSI IMPEX Inc.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
