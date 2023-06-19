Low Voltage Power Cable Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period
With increasing urbanization and industrialization, the demand for electricity is on the rise.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2023 ) The “Low Voltage Power Cable Market” was valued USD 105 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 163 Bn by 2029.
Low Voltage Power Cable Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is an analysis of the Low Voltage Power Cable Market covering major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The report is a detailed analysis of the Low Voltage Power Cable Market by country, regional and global presence.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187007
Low Voltage Power Cable Market Dynamics
Increasing industrialization, growing need for uninterrupted power supply and enhanced need for LV cables is expected to boost the Low Voltage Power Cable market growth. The development of new low voltage cables designed to handle high voltages with wind power system presents a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.
Low Voltage Power Cable Market Regional Insight
North American region is expected to boost the Low Voltage Power Cable market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the growing construction industry in the regions is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187007
Low Voltage Power Cable Market Segmentation
By Installation:
Overhead
Underground
By Products:
Overhead Products
Conductors
Fittings and Fixtures
Other Low Voltage Accessories
Underground Products
PVC Cables
XLPE Cables
Cable Terminations
Cable Joints
By End Use:
Infrastructure
Commercial and residential
Transportation and Other
Industrial Market
Renewables
Low Voltage Power Cable Market Key Players Include
Prysmian S.P.A
Nexans S.A.
General Cables
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
NKT Cables Group GmbH
ABB Ltd.
Encore Wire Corporation
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187007
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
EV Charging Cables Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 4,153.58 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 29.9 percent during the forecast period.
Insulated Wire and Cable Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 283.50 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
