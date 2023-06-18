Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.89 percent to reach USD 21.11 Bn by 2029
The growth in demand for automation and the growing awareness of the advantages of using robotic cleaning devices are the primary drivers of this trend.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to grow from USD 5.25 Bn in 2022 to USD 21.11 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 21.89 percent.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market report comprehensively analyses the segments, including Type, End User, Price Range, and Distribution Channel. The primary and secondary data source was used for the market estimation.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Dynamics
The robotic vacuum cleaners market is expanding in industrial and commercial settings such as factories, warehouses, and hospitals. As environmental awareness increases, robotic vacuum cleaners with eco-friendly features, such as renewable energy sources and reduced energy consumption during operation, are becoming more popular.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional Insights
The North American Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is mature, and the region has a very positive adoption rate for smart home appliances. IRobot is the dominant player in the market, with its most popular model Roomba.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation
By End-user
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
By Type
Floor Cleaners
Mops
Window Cleaners
Pool Cleaners
Lawn Mowers
By Price Range
Low End (Budget Friendly): Costs under $200.
Medium: Costs between $200 and $500.
High (Premium): Costs over $500.
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Key Players include:
iRobot Corporation
Ecovacs Robotics
Dyson Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Neato Robotics
Xiaomi Corporation
SharkNinja Operating LLC
Miele & Cie. KG
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
