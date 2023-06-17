Transplantation Market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.50 percent to reach USD 23.37 Bn by 2029
The transplantation market is a growing sector in the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma cases.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Transplantation Market to grow from USD 13.20 Bn in 2022 to USD 23.37 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.50 percent.
Transplantation Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The transplantation market report comprehensively analyses the segments, including type, application, end-use, age group, transplant type, and region. The report is based on primary and secondary research methodologies to obtain qualitative and quantitative data. The goal of the research is to provide insights into the current state and prospects of the transplantation market.
Transplantation Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for organ transplants due to rising in chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney disease, and heart disease. The aging population is at higher risk of developing chronic diseases and requiring organ transplants, leading to increased demand.
Transplantation Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to hold the largest Transplantation Market share by 2029. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of chronic diseases, the growing population, and technical advancements.
Transplantation Market Segmentation
By Type
Tissue Products
Immunosuppressive Drugs
Preservation Solutions
Others
By Application
Solid organ transplantation
Stem cell transplantation
Tissue Transplant
Cellular transplantation
By End-use
Transplant Centers
Hospitals
Others
By Age Group
Below 18
19-60
60 above
By Transplant Type
Autologous
Allogeneic
Xenogeneic
Transplantation Market Key Players include:
AbbVie Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Novartis International AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Zimmer Biomet
Strykers
BiolifeSolutions, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:
Transplantation Therapeutics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4 percent during the forecast period.
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
