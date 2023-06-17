MLOps Market to Hit USD 22.1 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
Machine learning is being adopted across various industries, including healthcare, retail, BFSI, and telecommunications.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “MLOps Market” was USD 1.06 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 22.1 Bn by 2029.
MLOps Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The MLOps Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the MLOps Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
MLOps Market Dynamics
Growing adoption of the latest technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in several end-use industries is expected to propel the market growth. The market growth is supported by the rising need for regular monitoring and optimization and the demand for machine learning for these operations.
MLOps Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period since multiple small, medium, and large enterprises and start-ups are investing in MLOps Market. The growing AI-based solutions are propelling the growth of the region’s MLOps Market.
MLOps Market Segmentation:
By Deployment Mode:
On-Premises deployment
Installation of MLOps software
Infrastructure on the customer’s premises
Cloud-Based Deployment
Use of Cloud InfrastructureServices to host and manage the MLOps platform
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium Sized enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Telecommunication
Others
By Component:
Model Deployment
Model Training
Model Management
Data Management
Monitoring and Governance
By Applications:
Fraud Detection
Predictive Maintenance
Recommendation Engines
Others
MLOps Market Key Players include:
Microsoft
Amazon
Google
IBM
Dataiku
Lguazio
Databricks
DataRobot, Inc.
Cloudera
Modzy
Algorithmia
