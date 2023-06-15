Home > News By Company > Alfii
ALFII SPRINGS FROM BETA AND LAUNCHES SUBSCRIPTION PLANS
UAE-based tech startup alfii brings its public beta to a close and introduces subscription plans for a startup and SME-focused customer base, marking another milestone for the company
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2023 ) DUBAI, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Alfii, the company transforming HR and people management with its sleek, user-centric platform, today announced it has closed its beta phase after a successful period of testing and customer validation. This new milestone marks an exciting chapter in the startup's journey as it prepares to launch a range of subscription plans specially designed for startups and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Pictured above, from left: Dina Mohammad-Laity, co-founder & CTO; Becky Jefferies, co-founder & CMO; Yousef Albarqawi, co-founder & CEO.
During its beta phase, alfii earned the praises of HR leaders and business owners alike for its intuitive, user-friendly interface, humanized branding and robust payroll offering, demonstrating its ability to streamline workflows and save time for businesses of varying sizes and stages. As one of its early customers testified, "Alfii has delivered a first-of-its-kind payroll solution and a cleaner, faster way to manage my employee data, in a super smooth interface that I actually like using—all at an accessible price point. This is something we were never able to find in the market before, and we can’t wait to see how the platform evolves."
The feedback received from users and industry professionals during the beta period also played a significant role in shaping the development of alfii's product roadmap as well as its subscription plans. Structured around the unique requirements of startups and SMEs, the subscription plans combine affordability with an easy-to-use feature set and optional payroll processing add-ons. With this flexible offering, alfii aims to provide a comprehensive yet accessible solution for HR owners in the region.
Alfii's CEO, Yousef Albarqawi, is optimistic about this transition, stating "the swift execution and achievement of this milestone speak volumes about our team's dedication and the invaluable support we've received from our user base. We're eager to build on this success in our
post-beta phase."
ABOUT ALFII
Alfii’s mission is to be the most comprehensive all-in-one people platform that helps companies thrive by taking care of their people. By automating and simplifying HR and people operations, alfii is giving startups, SMEs and fast-growing companies the tools and insights they need to create and deliver a better, people-first experience for their teams. The product focuses on core HR processes with a refreshingly easy way to onboard and pay employees, designed with a simple and highly intuitive interface to make it a great user experience for both employers and employees. A Dubai-based startup, alfii was founded in 2022 by Yousef Albarqawi, Becky Jefferies and Dina Mohammad-Laity. Learn more at www.alfii.co.
PR CONTACT
Becky Jefferies
+971-58-591-5070
becky@alfii.co
