Emission Control Solutions: Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Insights
The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market is growing rapidly due to increased environmental regulations, particularly in the power generation sector.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2023 ) The report "Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market by Type (Wet, Dry & Semi-Dry), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), Installation (Greenfield and Brownfield) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2021 to USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. Market growth is driven by the enforcement of federal laws and regulations that mandate SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment.
The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system industry involves the design, manufacturing, and installation of equipment used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from industrial emissions, primarily in power plants. FGD systems are essential for controlling air pollution and are used in industries such as power generation, oil refineries, cement plants, and steel mills. These systems help reduce harmful emissions and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=862
Browse in-depth TOC on "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market”
136 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
217 - Pages
“The wet FGD systems segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period”
Based on type, the wet FGD systems segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020 as these are the most commonly used in industrial plants owing to their high removal efficiency (> 95%). As coal-fired power plants are the chief contributor of flue gases, most countries have strict emission standards for power generation units, mandating them to install FGD systems with high removal efficiency. Thus, wet FGD systems remain in high demand to meet the environmental standards across the globe.
“The power generation segment is estimated to lead the FGD system market during the forecast period”
Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is expected to lead the FGD system market, as most developing and developed countries are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. China is the market leader in terms of wet FGD system installations in power plants. It has the maximum number of proposed power plants in the world. This, in turn, has increased SOX emission in China, consequently driving the demand for wet FGD systems that have a high removal efficiency to meet the emission standards set by the government.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=862
“The FGD systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026“
The Asia Pacific region is a highly potential market for FGD systems and is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The important drivers for the rising demand for FGD systems in Asia Pacific are the rapidly rising energy demand, industrialization, and awareness about controlling air pollution. The chemical sector is continuously growing in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to fuel the growth of the FGD systems market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region can also be attributed to the growing cement manufacturing and metal smelting industries.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Doosan Lentjes GmbH (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Rafako S.A. (Poland), FLSmidth & Co. (Denmark), Hamon Group (Belgium), Marsulex Environmental Technologies (US), Thermax Ltd. (India), and Andritz AG (Austria) have adopted agreements, expansions, innovative technology research, and new product development as their key growth strategies. The other noteworthy players in this market are Ducon Technologies Inc. (US), Chiyoda Corporation (Japan), China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co. Ltd. (China), LAB S.A. (France), Valmet Corporation (Finland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Macrotek Inc. (Canada), China Everbright International Ltd. (China), AECOM (US), Burns & McDonnell (US), Rudis Trbovlje (Slovenia), Steinmuller Engineering GmbH (Germany), Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), IDE Technologies (Israel), and KC Cottrell (South Korea). These players have adopted strategies such as expansions, agreements, and new product development to enhance their position in the market.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES (MHI)
MHI is the market leader in the global flue gas desulfurization systems market. It has extensive product offerings in the FGD systems market and holds strong position in all key end use industries. It has good hold in the Asia Pacific market competition strongly with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Doosan, and other Asian players.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=862
General Electric Company (USA)
In 2020, the company manufactures and sells flue gas desulfurization systems and sell it in all key end use industries including, power generation, chemical plant, iron & steel manufacturing, cement manufacturing, and others. The company’s wide range of product offerings in Air Quality Control Systems makes it highly competitive in this market.
Andritz AG (Austria)
Andritz AG has extensive product offering in the global FGD systems market. It manufactures and sells both Dry Flue Gas Cleaning System and Wet Flue Gas Cleaning System in all the key end use industries. In July 2021, Andritz bought parts of GE’s Air Quality Control Systems, including FGD Systems. It also acquired patents, trademark, and other references from GE, though it allowed GE to continue to serve certain countries with FGD products to it’s existing customers in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the US and Canada under the license from Andritz.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system industry involves the design, manufacturing, and installation of equipment used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from industrial emissions, primarily in power plants. FGD systems are essential for controlling air pollution and are used in industries such as power generation, oil refineries, cement plants, and steel mills. These systems help reduce harmful emissions and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=862
Browse in-depth TOC on "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market”
136 - Market Data Tables
48 - Figures
217 - Pages
“The wet FGD systems segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period”
Based on type, the wet FGD systems segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020 as these are the most commonly used in industrial plants owing to their high removal efficiency (> 95%). As coal-fired power plants are the chief contributor of flue gases, most countries have strict emission standards for power generation units, mandating them to install FGD systems with high removal efficiency. Thus, wet FGD systems remain in high demand to meet the environmental standards across the globe.
“The power generation segment is estimated to lead the FGD system market during the forecast period”
Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is expected to lead the FGD system market, as most developing and developed countries are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. China is the market leader in terms of wet FGD system installations in power plants. It has the maximum number of proposed power plants in the world. This, in turn, has increased SOX emission in China, consequently driving the demand for wet FGD systems that have a high removal efficiency to meet the emission standards set by the government.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=862
“The FGD systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026“
The Asia Pacific region is a highly potential market for FGD systems and is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The important drivers for the rising demand for FGD systems in Asia Pacific are the rapidly rising energy demand, industrialization, and awareness about controlling air pollution. The chemical sector is continuously growing in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to fuel the growth of the FGD systems market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region can also be attributed to the growing cement manufacturing and metal smelting industries.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Doosan Lentjes GmbH (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Rafako S.A. (Poland), FLSmidth & Co. (Denmark), Hamon Group (Belgium), Marsulex Environmental Technologies (US), Thermax Ltd. (India), and Andritz AG (Austria) have adopted agreements, expansions, innovative technology research, and new product development as their key growth strategies. The other noteworthy players in this market are Ducon Technologies Inc. (US), Chiyoda Corporation (Japan), China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co. Ltd. (China), LAB S.A. (France), Valmet Corporation (Finland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Macrotek Inc. (Canada), China Everbright International Ltd. (China), AECOM (US), Burns & McDonnell (US), Rudis Trbovlje (Slovenia), Steinmuller Engineering GmbH (Germany), Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), IDE Technologies (Israel), and KC Cottrell (South Korea). These players have adopted strategies such as expansions, agreements, and new product development to enhance their position in the market.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES (MHI)
MHI is the market leader in the global flue gas desulfurization systems market. It has extensive product offerings in the FGD systems market and holds strong position in all key end use industries. It has good hold in the Asia Pacific market competition strongly with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Doosan, and other Asian players.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=862
General Electric Company (USA)
In 2020, the company manufactures and sells flue gas desulfurization systems and sell it in all key end use industries including, power generation, chemical plant, iron & steel manufacturing, cement manufacturing, and others. The company’s wide range of product offerings in Air Quality Control Systems makes it highly competitive in this market.
Andritz AG (Austria)
Andritz AG has extensive product offering in the global FGD systems market. It manufactures and sells both Dry Flue Gas Cleaning System and Wet Flue Gas Cleaning System in all the key end use industries. In July 2021, Andritz bought parts of GE’s Air Quality Control Systems, including FGD Systems. It also acquired patents, trademark, and other references from GE, though it allowed GE to continue to serve certain countries with FGD products to it’s existing customers in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the US and Canada under the license from Andritz.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results