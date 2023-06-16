Medical Suction Devices Market is to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent to reach USD 1275.09 Mn by 2029
The growing healthcare industry across the world demands Medical Suction Devices, which will be used in clinical procedures such as obstetrics, endoscopy, dental and gastroenterology.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Medical Suction Devices Market” was USD 865 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1275.09 Mn by 2029
Medical Suction Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Medical Suction Devices market majorly depends upon the pictorial, graphical, or numerical data, the analyzed, and all-inclusive information covered in the market scope. It shows different opportunities and mediums throughout the report.
Medical Suction Devices Market Dynamics
The growing healthcare and medical service industry supports the medical suction device market growth. The demand has been raised for various treatments such as dental, obstetrics, endoscopy, and gastroenterology.
Medical Suction Devices Market Regional Insights
North America holds the largest market share for the medical suction devices market due to adapting home healthcare systems and demand for compact and portable suction devices. These factors are impacting regional growth.
Medical Suction Devices Market Segmentation
By Type
AC-powered Devices
Battery-powered Devices
Dual-powered Devices
Manually operated Devices
By Machine
Ordinary Electric Suction
Artificial Abortion Electric Suction
Gastric Lavage Electric Suction
By Portability
Hand Handled Devices
Wall Mounted Devices
By Application
Airway Clearing
Surgical
Research and Diagnostics
By End User
Hospital
Home
Clinics
Pre-hospitals
Others
Medical Suction Devices Market’s Key Competitors include
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
MEDICOP d.o.o.
Integra Biosciences AG
Labconco Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Precision Medical, Inc.
Amsino International, Inc.
Medela AG
ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Laerdal Medical
Drive Medical
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Medical Device Outsourcing Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent during the forecast period.
Medical Device Cleaning Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Medical Device Outsourcing Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent during the forecast period.
Medical Device Cleaning Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
