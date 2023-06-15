Kaolin Market Dynamics: Understanding Demand Drivers and Market Opportunities
Kaolin market research reveals strong demand across paper, ceramics, paints, plastics, and more. Growing industries drive the need for this versatile clay mineral.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2023 ) The report "Kaolin Market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in demand from paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics end-use industries, and its availability.
The Kaolin industry refers to the mining, processing, and utilization of kaolin, which is a type of clay mineral. Kaolin, also known as china clay, is a soft white clay that is rich in kaolinite, a mineral composed of aluminum silicate. It is formed through the weathering of aluminum silicate minerals, such as feldspar.
Kaolin has various industrial applications due to its unique properties. Its primary use is in the manufacturing of paper, where it is used as a filler and coating pigment. Kaolin improves the brightness, opacity, printability, and smoothness of paper products. It is also used in the production of glossy magazine paper, packaging materials, and coated paperboard.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91196438
Browse in-depth TOC on "Kaolin Market”
152 - Market Data Tables
32 - Figures
161 - Pages
A water-washed segment to lead the kaolin market during 2020-2025
Water-washed process, also known as wet processing, is used to produce kaolin by sieving, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemically treating crude kaolin. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand from the building & construction industry. The water-washed process is widely used in the production of hydrous kaolin as the process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91196438
Ceramic & sanitarywares are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market during the forecast period
Based on the end-use industry, the ceramics & sanitarywares segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market. Kaolin is used extensively in the ceramics & sanitaryware industry, owing to its high fusion temperature and white burning characteristics that make it suitable to manufacture ceramic whiteware products, porcelain, insulators, and refractories. The excellent dielectric properties and chemical inertness of kaolin make it well suited for porcelain electrical insulators.
The Asia Pacific to lead the global kaolin market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global kaolin market in 2020. The market here is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for kaolin, owing to the demographic changes, increasing industrial development, and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the wide-scale adoption of kaolin in paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings end-use industries.
Some of the leading manufacturers of kaolin profiled in this report Imerys S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Kaolin Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=91196438
Imerys S.A. is a leading supplier for kaolin in end-use industries such as paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics. The company has worldwide business operations, including major countries such as the US, China, and the UK in the kaolin market. As a part of its key growth strategy, the company focuses on joint ventures and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over its peers in the kaolin market. The company also focuses on expanding its customer base and strengthening its foothold in the emerging markets. In February 2019, Kaopolite Inc, a subsidiary of Imerys S.A. and the world’s leading supplier of kaolins to the auto care, hard surface cleaning, and personal care industries, formed a distribution partnership in Canada with Debro Inc. (Canada). This partnership helped the company expand and strengthen its market position in Canada.
BASF SE is among the key players in the kaolin market. In 1908, BASF began its kaolin operations in McIntyre, Georgia. It is one of the largest global leaders in calcined kaolin, which is used in paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber, as well as thermal paper and catalytic substrates. These segments are integral to growing industries such as automotive and construction. Presently, the company has four operating plants in the US, which are engaged in the mining and processing of kaolin. The company’s products are used in industries such as paper, plastics, rubber, construction, paints & coatings, and agriculture. The company has an extensive distribution and supply chain network across various regions to cater to the demand for kaolin products from end-use industries. In February 2018, BASF SE invested approximately USD 200 million on its kaolin business for its infrastructure and process improvement in Middle Georgia, US. This has helped the company to meet the demand for kaolin rising from various end-use industries.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
The Kaolin industry refers to the mining, processing, and utilization of kaolin, which is a type of clay mineral. Kaolin, also known as china clay, is a soft white clay that is rich in kaolinite, a mineral composed of aluminum silicate. It is formed through the weathering of aluminum silicate minerals, such as feldspar.
Kaolin has various industrial applications due to its unique properties. Its primary use is in the manufacturing of paper, where it is used as a filler and coating pigment. Kaolin improves the brightness, opacity, printability, and smoothness of paper products. It is also used in the production of glossy magazine paper, packaging materials, and coated paperboard.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91196438
Browse in-depth TOC on "Kaolin Market”
152 - Market Data Tables
32 - Figures
161 - Pages
A water-washed segment to lead the kaolin market during 2020-2025
Water-washed process, also known as wet processing, is used to produce kaolin by sieving, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemically treating crude kaolin. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand from the building & construction industry. The water-washed process is widely used in the production of hydrous kaolin as the process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91196438
Ceramic & sanitarywares are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market during the forecast period
Based on the end-use industry, the ceramics & sanitarywares segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market. Kaolin is used extensively in the ceramics & sanitaryware industry, owing to its high fusion temperature and white burning characteristics that make it suitable to manufacture ceramic whiteware products, porcelain, insulators, and refractories. The excellent dielectric properties and chemical inertness of kaolin make it well suited for porcelain electrical insulators.
The Asia Pacific to lead the global kaolin market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global kaolin market in 2020. The market here is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for kaolin, owing to the demographic changes, increasing industrial development, and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the wide-scale adoption of kaolin in paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings end-use industries.
Some of the leading manufacturers of kaolin profiled in this report Imerys S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Kaolin Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=91196438
Imerys S.A. is a leading supplier for kaolin in end-use industries such as paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics. The company has worldwide business operations, including major countries such as the US, China, and the UK in the kaolin market. As a part of its key growth strategy, the company focuses on joint ventures and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over its peers in the kaolin market. The company also focuses on expanding its customer base and strengthening its foothold in the emerging markets. In February 2019, Kaopolite Inc, a subsidiary of Imerys S.A. and the world’s leading supplier of kaolins to the auto care, hard surface cleaning, and personal care industries, formed a distribution partnership in Canada with Debro Inc. (Canada). This partnership helped the company expand and strengthen its market position in Canada.
BASF SE is among the key players in the kaolin market. In 1908, BASF began its kaolin operations in McIntyre, Georgia. It is one of the largest global leaders in calcined kaolin, which is used in paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber, as well as thermal paper and catalytic substrates. These segments are integral to growing industries such as automotive and construction. Presently, the company has four operating plants in the US, which are engaged in the mining and processing of kaolin. The company’s products are used in industries such as paper, plastics, rubber, construction, paints & coatings, and agriculture. The company has an extensive distribution and supply chain network across various regions to cater to the demand for kaolin products from end-use industries. In February 2018, BASF SE invested approximately USD 200 million on its kaolin business for its infrastructure and process improvement in Middle Georgia, US. This has helped the company to meet the demand for kaolin rising from various end-use industries.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results