Pension Administration Software Market is to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent during the forecast period
Increased demand for automation with growing numbers of pension plans, need for automation, and efficient management of pension plan has become increasingly important.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2023 ) The “Pension Administration Software Market” was valued at USD 4.37 Bn. in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 8.69 Bn. by 2029.
Pension Administration Software Market Scope and Research Methodology
Major Service providers in the Pension Administration Software Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, advancements adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Primary and secondary research was conducted to collect data from the Pension Administration Software Market.
Pension Administration Software Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for automation and efficient management of pension plans is expected to boost market growth. Pension Administration Software provides solutions to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. Concern about Data security and privacy is expected to restrain the market growth.
Pension Administration Software Market Regional Insight
North American region is expected to boost the Pension Administration Software market growth over the forecast period. The increased adoption rate of this software by companies and organizations that manage employee pension plans is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Pension Administration Software Market Segmentation
By Component:
Software
Solution
By Offering:
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
By Application:
Public Pension
Private Pension
By Enterprise size:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government
By End Use:
Employers
Pension Plan Administrators
Government Agencies
Credit Unions
Financial Institutes
Pension Administration Software Market Key Players Include
Appian
SoftwareReviews
Oracle
Capita
Civica
Equiniti
Version Systems
L&P Systems
Vitech Systems
Congruent Solutions
Sagitec Solutions
Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc.
Zellis
Heywood Limited
Milliman
Exaxe
SAP
Businessolver
Alight Solutions
Systech
Dunstan Thomas
Sapiens
UniQue Solutions International Limited
Ortec Finance
Pension Technology Group
Maximize Market Research is leading IT research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
