Single Cell Omics Market to Reach USD 15.26 Bn by 2029
The expense of equipment and technology can only be justified if the experts using them are available, which is again an important challenge when it comes to Single cell omics market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 15, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Single Cell Omics Market was USD 3.205 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 15.26 Bn by 2029.
Single Cell Omics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Single Cell Omics market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Single Cell Omics industry. The report provides a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Single Cell Omics market share.
Single Cell Omics Market Dynamics
The high investment in research and development activities, increasing interest in immunology and single-cell omics and growing application of Single Cell Omics in drugs and treatments are driving the growth of the Single Cell Omics Market.
Single Cell Omics Market Regional Insights
North America is the dominating region for the Single Cell Omics Market due to the presence of a large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and government initiatives promoting single-cell omics research.
Single Cell Omics Market Segmentation
By Application
Oncology
Neurology
Immunology
Cell Biology
By Technology
Cell isolation technologies
Sample preparation technologies
Analysis of next-generation sequencing
By Type
Genomics
Transcriptomics
Metabolomics
Proteomics
By End–User
Pharma companies
Research institutions
Clinical Laboratories
Single Cell Omics Market Key Competitors include:
10x Genomics (US)
Illumina (US)
Bio-Techne (US)
Vizgen Biosciences (US)
Fluidigm (US)
Mission Bio (US)
Agilent Technologies (US)
GenapSys (US)
Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)
Genosha: (Chile)
SiMMo3D: (Brazil)
Takara Bio (Japan)
OriGen Biomedical: (UAE)
