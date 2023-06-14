Urban Air Taxis: Exploring the eVTOL Aircraft Market Dynamics
eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Range, MTOW, Mode of Operation, Application, and Region 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 14, 2023 ) According to the comprehensive market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the eVTOL Aircraft Market is projected to projected to reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3%. The increasing need for environmentally sustainable modes of transportation and low noise aircraft to be one of the key drivers for the market. The market is witnessing adoption in cargo applications, for instance last mile deliveries and transportation of medical supplies.
The Market Potential
Lift Technologies: The report identifies three primary lift technologies employed by eVTOL aircraft: vectored thrust, multirotor, and lift plus cruise. These technologies offer varying degrees of manoeuvrability, efficiency, and range, catering to different application requirements.
Propulsion Systems: The market analysis highlights two main types of propulsion systems: electric battery and electric hydrogen. As battery technology advances and hydrogen infrastructure develops, these propulsion systems are expected to play a pivotal role in powering eVTOL aircraft, providing longer flight ranges and shorter refueling times.
Applications: eVTOL aircraft find applications in various sectors, including passenger transportation, cargo delivery, emergency medical services, and military applications. The versatility of these aircraft opens up new possibilities for faster, more efficient transportation and logistics, with potential savings in time and costs.
Regional Outlook: The market for eVTOL aircraft is witnessing significant growth across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report analyzes the market dynamics, regulatory landscape, and key players in each region, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and investors.
Driving Factors
Several factors are driving the growth of the eVTOL aircraft market:
Urban Congestion: Increasing urbanization and traffic congestion in cities worldwide have created a need for alternative transportation solutions. eVTOL aircraft offer the potential to bypass ground-based congestion, providing efficient aerial mobility.
Environmental Sustainability: With growing concerns about climate change and air pollution, there is a global push towards sustainable transportation. eVTOL aircraft, being electrically powered and emission-free during flight, align with this goal and offer a greener mode of transportation.
Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in electric propulsion, battery technology, and autonomous systems are making eVTOL aircraft more practical and feasible. The convergence of these technologies is driving innovation in the industry, enabling the development of efficient and safe eVTOL solutions.
Understanding eVTOL Aircraft:
eVTOL aircraft, also known as flying cars or air taxis, are electrically powered vehicles that can take off and land vertically, enabling them to operate in congested urban areas with limited space. They typically feature multiple rotors or ducted fans for lift and propulsion, offering enhanced manoeuvrability and safety. Powered by advanced electric propulsion systems, these aircraft produce zero emissions during flight, aligning with the global push towards sustainable transportation.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
