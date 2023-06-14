Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.24 percent to reach USD 11.34 Bn by 2029
Omega-6 fatty acids are essential fatty acids that the human body cannot produce and must obtain through diet or supplementation.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 14, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market” was USD 5.38 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.24 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 11.34 Bn by 2029.
Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market size estimation and the growth rate along with existing and future trends in the market. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market.
Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market Dynamics
The growing awareness of the health benefits of omega-6 fatty acids and government initiatives promoting healthy eating habits and the development of Omega-6 Fatty Acids containing products are the influencing factors for the market growth.
Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to grow significantly for the Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand in the food and beverages industry as a functional ingredient.
Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market Segmentation
By Source
Vegetable oils
Nuts
Seeds
By Application
Food and beverages
Dietary supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Personal care products
Animal feed
By Form
Liquid
Capsules
Powder
By Type
Linoleic acid (LA)
Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA)
Dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid (DGLA)
Arachidonic acid (AA)
Omega-6 Fatty Acids Market Key Competitors include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Incorporated
Eastman Chemical Company
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Lonza Group AG
Givaudan SA -
Wacker Chemie AG
SABIC
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
