Cellulose Nanocrystals Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.3 percent during the forecast period
With increasing awareness about environmental concerns and the need for sustainable development, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly products.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 14, 2023 ) The “Cellulose Nanocrystals Market” was valued USD 320.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1080.8 Bn by 2029.
Cellulose Nanocrystals Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is a detailed analysis of the Cellulose Nanocrystals Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Cellulose Nanocrystals market size. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Cellulose Nanocrystals market.
Cellulose Nanocrystals Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for eco-friendly products awareness about environmental concerns and the need for sustainable development is expected to boost the market growth. The growing demand for Cellulose Nanocrystals from the packaging industry is the end user significantly contributing to the growth of the market.
Cellulose Nanocrystals Market Regional Insight
North American region is expected to boost the Cellulose Nanocrystals Market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for CNCs with the presence of several key players is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Cellulose Nanocrystals Market Segmentation
By End-Use:
Packaging
Composites
Biomedicine
Textiles
Personal Care
Electronics
Others
By Application:
Reinforcing Agent
Barrier Agent
Rheology Modifier
Coating Agent
Drug Delivery
Optical Films
Others
By Source:
Wood-Based
Non-Wood Based
Ramie
Sisal
Valonia/Cladophora
Tunicates
Bacteria
By Grade:
Technical Grade
Pharmaceuticals Grade
Food Grade
By Crystal Type :
Cellulose Nanocrystals(CNCs)
Bacterial Nanocrystals(BNCs)
Tunicate Nanocrystals(TNCs)
By Manufacturing Process:
Acid Hydrolysis
2.Enzymatic Hydrolysis
Others
Cellulose Nanocrystals Market Key Players Include
Cellu Force
Fiber Lean
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
Kruger Inc.
Borregaard AS
CelluComp
Melodea Ltd.
Blue Goose Refineries
GranBio Technologies
Stora Enso Biomaterials
Sappi
Nitrocellulose Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 537.76 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.43 percent during the forecast period.
Cellulose Sponge Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 3.64 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4 percent over the forecast period.
