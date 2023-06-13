Market Potential and Growth Prospects for Aircraft Seals
Aircraft Seals Market by Type (Static, Dynamic), Application (Engine System, Airframe, Avionics & Electrical System, Flight Control & Hydraulic System, Landing Gear System), Material, End Use, Aircraft Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2023 ) The Aircraft Seals Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. Some of the factors fueling the market’s growth include the increasing use for commercial and military aircraft fleets demand around the world. The increasing need for low-cost, efficient aircraft and technological advancements provide lucrative opportunities for Aircraft Seals providers during the forecast period. Urban travel is evolving rapidly with new technologies and transport modes. The Aircraft Seals market is witnessing technological advancements right from structural materials to adoption across systems. One of which is Urban Air Mobility (UAM), a concept which incorporates technological advancements in hybrid fuel systems and flight automation. Urban air mobility eVTOL platforms include Air Taxis, Personal Air vehicles (PAV), Cargo Air vehicles (CAV), and Air ambulances. On-demand air taxi services have the potential to improve urban mobility for businesses radically.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95040283
Based on application, The Aircraft Seals market has been segmented on the basis of application into Engine Systems, Airframes, Avionics & Electrical Systems, Flight Control & Hydraulic Systems, and Landing Gear Systems. Aircraft seals are used in various engine systems components such as fan blades, fan cowl/thrust reverser doors, heat exchangers, driveshafts, fuel management (actuation, fuel pumps, and metering), and air intakes. Engine systems are the most crucial application of aircraft seals, as engine oils are considered essential to ensure the smooth operations of aircraft engine systems. Hence Engine systems are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the Aircraft Seals market has been segmented into dynamic seals and static seals. Dynamic seals prevent leakage between components or parts that are in relative motion. These seals are designed to retain or separate fluids, exclude contaminants, and withstand differential pressures. In terms of motion, the dynamic seals can be rotary, reciprocating, or oscillating. There are various types of dynamic seals, such as packing and piston seal rings, oil & grease seals, hydraulic & pneumatic seals, and bearing isolators.
Based on End Use, The Aircraft Seals market has been segmented into the OEM and Aftermarket. Various Aftermarket includes replacement market size only. Aftermarket companies offer services related to the maintenance, upgradation, or replacement of aircraft seals. Aircraft seals operate continuously during flight hours, and this often results in breakage or wear & tear on their body surface, resulting in the leakage of aircraft fluids and gases during operation. This can have a detrimental impact on the aircraft’s performance as well. Hence, these seals need to be replaced frequently to ensure error-free operation. This frequent replacement of aircraft seals drives the aftermarket segment.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Aircraft Seals market include Saint Gobain (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Parker Hannifin (US), SKF (Sweden), and Eaton Corporation (Ireland), among others. Aircraft seal manufacturers are continuously working on improving the performance of seals to meet the demanding requirements of modern aircraft. Seals on aircraft are crucial components that must survive tough working conditions such as high temperatures, vibrations, and pressure variations. Manufacturers are spending in R&D to improve seal reliability and durability, decreasing maintenance requirements and enhancing aircraft availability.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95040283
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95040283
Based on application, The Aircraft Seals market has been segmented on the basis of application into Engine Systems, Airframes, Avionics & Electrical Systems, Flight Control & Hydraulic Systems, and Landing Gear Systems. Aircraft seals are used in various engine systems components such as fan blades, fan cowl/thrust reverser doors, heat exchangers, driveshafts, fuel management (actuation, fuel pumps, and metering), and air intakes. Engine systems are the most crucial application of aircraft seals, as engine oils are considered essential to ensure the smooth operations of aircraft engine systems. Hence Engine systems are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the Aircraft Seals market has been segmented into dynamic seals and static seals. Dynamic seals prevent leakage between components or parts that are in relative motion. These seals are designed to retain or separate fluids, exclude contaminants, and withstand differential pressures. In terms of motion, the dynamic seals can be rotary, reciprocating, or oscillating. There are various types of dynamic seals, such as packing and piston seal rings, oil & grease seals, hydraulic & pneumatic seals, and bearing isolators.
Based on End Use, The Aircraft Seals market has been segmented into the OEM and Aftermarket. Various Aftermarket includes replacement market size only. Aftermarket companies offer services related to the maintenance, upgradation, or replacement of aircraft seals. Aircraft seals operate continuously during flight hours, and this often results in breakage or wear & tear on their body surface, resulting in the leakage of aircraft fluids and gases during operation. This can have a detrimental impact on the aircraft’s performance as well. Hence, these seals need to be replaced frequently to ensure error-free operation. This frequent replacement of aircraft seals drives the aftermarket segment.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the Aircraft Seals market include Saint Gobain (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Parker Hannifin (US), SKF (Sweden), and Eaton Corporation (Ireland), among others. Aircraft seal manufacturers are continuously working on improving the performance of seals to meet the demanding requirements of modern aircraft. Seals on aircraft are crucial components that must survive tough working conditions such as high temperatures, vibrations, and pressure variations. Manufacturers are spending in R&D to improve seal reliability and durability, decreasing maintenance requirements and enhancing aircraft availability.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95040283
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results