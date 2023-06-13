Ventilation Grills Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent to reach USD 501.5 Mn by 2029
The demand for ventilation grills is closely tied to the construction industry, as new buildings and renovations require proper ventilation systems.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Ventilation Grills Market” was USD 379.8 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 501.5 Mn by 2029
Ventilation Grills Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Ventilation Grills Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past, and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Ventilation Grills Market size.
Ventilation Grills Market Dynamics
The growing construction sector as well as the demand for quality spacious home systems and also demand in commercial properties for improved air quality and proper ventilation are the key driver that drives the Ventilation grills market. The Growing industrialization creating high-income and cost-effective options for such amenities is another factor that supports the Ventilation Grills Market.
Ventilation Grills Market Regional Insights
North America holds the major market share for the ventilation grills market. The growth in the construction sector and specious housing and commercial properties are boosting the market growth in this region.
Ventilation Grills Market Segmentation
By Material
Plastic
Metal
Wood
By Application
Exhaust
Air Supply
By Type
Facade Grilles
Swirl Diffusers
Jet Grills
Skirting Grilles
Duct Grilles
Wall Grilles
Ceiling Diffuser
External Wall Grilles
Plastic Grilles
Metal Grilles
Other
By End-Use Industry
Non- residential
Residential
Ventilation Grills Market’s Key Competitors include
Aldes
ALLVENT Ventilation ProductsGAVO
GDL
HACO
Hafele Groups
Stivi
Waterloo
Zanardo S.p.A
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Radiator Grilles Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 17.34 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.12 percent during the forecast period.
Traction Elevators Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 65.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
