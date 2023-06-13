MEMS Microphones Market to Hit USD 3.97 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics and Segmentation
One major trend in the market is the shift towards smaller form factors, which is being driven by the demand for more compact and sleek devices.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “MEMS Microphones Market” was USD 1.82 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.97 Bn by 2029.
MEMS Microphones Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The MEMS Microphones Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the MEMS Microphones Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
MEMS Microphones Market Dynamics
The rising popularity and penetration of smartphones, tablets and laptops with virtual assistants have been driving the market. Also, the availability of low-cost alternative microphones is expected to limit the market.
MEMS Microphones Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the MEMS Microphones Market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the hub for consumer electronics manufacturers. Asia Pacific has become a hub of consumer electronics manufacturers.
MEMS Microphones Market Segmentation:
By SNR Range:
SNR Range Less Than 60 dB
Medium SNR Range from 60 - 65 dB
SNR Range More than 65 dB
By Signal Type:
Analog
Digital
By Application:
Consumer Electronics and Accessories
Hearing Aids
Wearables and IoT Devices
Head-mounted Displays (AR, VR, MR)
Automotive
Others
MEMS Microphones Market Key Players include:
Knowles Corporation (Illinois, USA)
Akustica Inc. (Pennsylvania, USA)
CUI Devices (Oregon, USA)
Invensense Inc. (California, USA)
MEMSensing Microsystems (Canada)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Vesper Technologies Inc. (UK)
AAC Technologies (Switzerland)
Maximize Market Research, a leading Electronics research firm has also published the following reports:
Industrial Hearables Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 6720 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.25 percent during the forecast period.
Gaming Earbuds Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
