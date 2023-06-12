K-pop Events Market to Hit USD 19.5 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The online presence of K-pop events also generates buzz and hype around the event, leading to increased attendance and revenue.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “K-pop Events Market” was USD 8.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 19.5 Bn by 2029.
K-pop Events Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The K-pop Events Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the K-pop Events Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
K-pop Events Market Dynamics
Fan engagement, strategic branding and merchandising of the brand through the use of social media are some of the major drivers of the K-pop Events Market. The lyrics, music and attractive music videos are also one of the major drivers of the market.
K-pop Events Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the K-pop Events Market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. K-pop events in these countries typically attract huge crowds and generate significant revenue.
K-pop Events Market Segmentation:
By Demographic:
Age
Gender
Male
Female
Income Level
By Type of Events:
Concerts
Fan Meetings
Festivals
By Artist/ Group:
Popular Groups
Upcoming groups
Solo Artist
By Genre:
POP
Hip-Hop
R & B
Rock
Electronic
Jeongak(Court Music)
MinSokak (Folk Music)
Korean Trot
By Languages:
English
Japanese
Mandarin
Other Languages
By Sales Source:
Tickets (Online)
Sponsorships
Physical Ticket Sales
Other Sources
K-pop Events Market Key Players include:
HYBE
Live Company Group plc.
PK-UK Events Limited
SubKulture Entertainment
Filmmaster Group
CJ Co.Ltd.
JYP Entertainment Co. Ltd
SM Entertainment Group
Maximize Market Research, a leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm has also published the following reports:
