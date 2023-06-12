Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market to Hit USD 29.52 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics and Segmentation
The Land Mobile Wireless Systems market comprises of a vast array of wireless communication technologies and applications utilized for mobile communications in a variety of industries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market” was USD 19.88 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 29.52 Bn by 2029.
Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Dynamics
The increased demand for convenient and secure communication systems is expected to drive the Market. Government policies regarding the use of radio frequencies and the standards for Land Mobile Wireless Systems are expected to drive the market.
Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The growing modern communication techniques are expected to propel the regions market growth.
Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Segmentation:
By Technology:
Analog Systems
Digital Systems
By Type:
Portable Systems
Mobile Systems
By Application:
Public Safety
Transportation
Utilities
Land Mobile Wireless Systems Market Key Players include:
Harris Corporation (US)
Raytheon Company (US)
Motorola Solutions (US)
BK Technologies (US)
Maxon America, Inc. (US)
Codex Radio Systems Inc. (Canada)
Technisonic Industries Ltd. (Canada)
NRC Radio Ltd. (UK)
Simoco Wireless Solutions (UK)
Entel UK Limited (UK)
Sepura plc (UK)
Maximize Market Research, a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has also published the following reports:
Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 10.11 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.43 percent during the forecast period.
Wireless Brain Sensors Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 985.66 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.84 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 10.11 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.43 percent during the forecast period.
Wireless Brain Sensors Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 985.66 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.84 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
