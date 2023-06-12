Nutrition Product Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent to reach USD 622.7 Bn by 2029
Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of their health and well-being, leading to a surge in demand for nutrition products.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Nutrition Product Market to grow from USD 378.3 Bn in 2022 to USD 622.7 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent.
Nutrition Product Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
This research methodology employs a combination of qualitative and quantitative approaches. The report includes a thorough review of existing literature and industry publications to gain comprehensive knowledge of the nutrition product market.
Nutrition Product Market Dynamics
The nutrition product market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, and rising disposable incomes. Consumers are looking for functional foods and dietary supplements that offer specialized nutrition, convenience, and individualized solutions.
Nutrition Product Market Regional Insights
The Nutrition Product Market is anticipated to be dominated by North America during the forecasted period. The market is anticipated to expand steadily as a result of rising consumer demand for functional foods and dietary supplements.
Nutrition Product Market Segmentation
By Age Group
Infants
Children
Teenagers
Adults
Elderly Individuals
By Gender
Women
Men
By Health Condition
Digestive Health
o Probiotics
o Digestive Enzyme
Heart Health
o Omega-3 Fatty Acids
o Antioxidants
Immune Health
o Vitamins
o Minerals
Bone Health
o Calcium
o Vitamins D
Specific Health Conditions
o Diabetes
o High Blood-Pressure
o Lactose Intolerance
Vegans/Vegetarians
o Plant-based Diets
Active Lifestyle
o Sports Nutrition
o Protein Supplements
Busy Lifestyle
o On-the-go snacks
o Ready-to-cook foods
By Lifestyle
Vegans/Vegetarians
o Plant-based Diets
Active Lifestyle
o Sports Nutrition
o Protein Supplements
Busy Lifestyle
o On-the-go snacks
o Ready-to-cook foods
Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Online stores
Health food stores
Direct sales
By Ingredients
Organic
synthetic
herbal supplements
others
By Price
Premium
Mid-range
Economy Products
By Packaging Type
Bottles
Resalable pouches
Sachets
Nutrition Product Market Key Players include:
Herbalife International
Omega Protein Corporation
Archer Daniels Midland
Evonik Industries AG
Amway
The Nature's Bounty Co
Blackmores
United Naturals Food, Inc.
Nutraceutical International Corporation
Naturex SA
Nestle
Mead Johnson＆Company，LLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services firm, has also published the following reports:
Complete Nutrition Products Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 6.58 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period.
Rice Starch Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 821.28 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
