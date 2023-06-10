Barefoot Shoes Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent to reach USD 668.59 Mn by 2029
The barefoot shoes market is expected to grow as consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and natural movement in their purchasing decisions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Barefoot Shoes Market to grow from USD 496.07 Mn in 2022 to USD 668.59 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent.
Barefoot Shoes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides specific insights on the barefoot shoes market size in terms of value and volume, segmentation, recent trends, developments and future outlook of the barefoot shoes market. The competitive analysis in the report includes a company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies of the key players in the barefoot shoe industry.
Barefoot Shoes Market Dynamics
The barefoot shoes market is experiencing steady growth driven by the increasing adoption of minimalist footwear for various activities such as running, hiking, and everyday wear. Consumers are seeking shoes that provide a natural and barefoot-like experience, promoting better foot health and flexibility.
Barefoot Shoes Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific market has shown persistent trajectory of growth over the period of time. This is due to the increase in purchasing power of consumers and higher household budget allocation for apparel and barefoot shoes.
Barefoot Shoes Market Segmentation
By Foot Shape
Slope
Mountain
Plateau
Square
By Sole
As Barefoot As Possible (10 mm)
By Gender
Male
Female
By Width
Narrow
Average
Wide
Extra Wide
By Volume
Low
Medium
High
By Type
Sports
o Tennis
o Basketball
o Football
o Walking
o Running
o Hiking
o Cricket
Boots
Casual
Sandals
Sneakers
Slippers
By Material
Raw Cotton
Leather
Polyester
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Brand Outlets
E-Commerce
By Shoe Closure Type
Buckle
Lace-up
Zipper
Others
Barefoot Shoes Market Key Players include:
Feel Grounds
Altra Running
Vibram
Merrell
Vivobarefoot
Xero Shoes
Lems Shoes
New Balance
Adidas
