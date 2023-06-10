Drone Motor Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.57 percent to reach USD 16.31 Bn by 2029
The drone performance depends on the right motor, the advancement in UAV technology and adoption through industries to boost the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects the Drone Motor Market to grow from USD 12.76 Bn in 2022 to USD 16.31 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.57 percent.
Drone Motor Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Drone Motor Market report offers a detailed analysis of prime factors that impact the market growth such as key market players, current market developments, and pivotal trends. The report includes an in-depth study of key players in the global market including drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities.
Drone Motor Market Dynamics
The drone motor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for drones in various applications such as aerial photography, surveillance, delivery, and agriculture. Technological advancements in drone motors, such as lightweight and high-efficiency designs, are driving market expansion. Additionally, the rising popularity of recreational drones among hobbyists and enthusiasts is boosting market demand.
Drone Motor Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest Drone Motor Market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by the rising use of drones for military, logistic and surveillance applications. The market report has covered an analysis of Europe, South Africa and Middle East Africa regions in depth.
Drone Motor Market Segmentation
By Motor Type
Brushed DC motor
Brushless DC motor
By Drone Type
Fixed-Wing
Multi-Rotor
Rotary-Wing
Single-Rotor Helicopter
Hybrid Drones
By Power Capacity
Below 50 W
52 to 100 W
Above 100 W
By Application
Agriculture
Construction
Transportation
Security
Others
Drone Motor Market Key Players include:
FPV Model
Nidec Group
EMAX US Inc.
Parrot Drone SAS
Hobbymate
Faulhaber Group
X-Team RC
Align Corp. Ltd.
Sunnysky Motors
Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd.
Faulhaber Group
Hacker Motor USA
KDE Direct
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
