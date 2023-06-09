Battery Materials Market: Trends, Challenges, and Growth Opportunities
Exploring the booming Battery Materials Market: Innovations and advancements in lithium-ion, solid-state batteries, and beyond drive unprecedented growth and sustainability.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2023 ) The report "Battery Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion), Material (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte), Application (Automotive, EV, Portable devices, industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated to be USD 57.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period to reach USD 120.4 billion by 2027. improving battery technology, coupled with supporting regulatory norms, are the driving the demand for battery materials. Moreover the increasing demand for sustainable vehicles and energy storage system across the globe play a key role in the driving the growth of battery materials market.
The battery materials market include major Tier I and II suppliers like Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Posco, Johnson Matthey, and mitsubishi chemical holdings. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across the various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and RoW.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=866
Browse in-depth TOC on "Battery Materials Market”
309- Market Data Tables
68 - Figures
287 - Pages
The Lead-acid battery is expected to account for the second largest share of the battery materials market, by battery type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The lead-acid battery is estimated to have the second largest market share by value. Lead-acid battery is a sustainable energy storage system and the growth of the lead-acid is mainly driven by automotive and industrial applications. Lead-acid battery is recyclable upto 99% and has good energy storage capacity. Lead-acid batteries are used in various applications such as automotive, industrial and stationary energy storage system.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=866
Automotive application to account for largest share of lead acid battery materials market during the forecast period in terms of value.
Based on Applications, automotive is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive sector and public awareness in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the battery materials market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the market in the automotive application.
Asia – Pacific battery materials market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for battery materials mainly due to the high economic growth, and heavy investment in industries such as electric vehicle, electronics products, portable device and manufacturing. Asahi Kasei (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical holdings (Japan), Posco (South Korea), and other leading global players are adopting various strategies to increase their market share in the region’s battery materials market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Battery Materials Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=866
Major players operating in the global battery materials market include Umicore (Belgium), Johnson Matthey (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
The battery materials market include major Tier I and II suppliers like Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Posco, Johnson Matthey, and mitsubishi chemical holdings. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across the various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and RoW.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=866
Browse in-depth TOC on "Battery Materials Market”
309- Market Data Tables
68 - Figures
287 - Pages
The Lead-acid battery is expected to account for the second largest share of the battery materials market, by battery type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The lead-acid battery is estimated to have the second largest market share by value. Lead-acid battery is a sustainable energy storage system and the growth of the lead-acid is mainly driven by automotive and industrial applications. Lead-acid battery is recyclable upto 99% and has good energy storage capacity. Lead-acid batteries are used in various applications such as automotive, industrial and stationary energy storage system.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=866
Automotive application to account for largest share of lead acid battery materials market during the forecast period in terms of value.
Based on Applications, automotive is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive sector and public awareness in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the battery materials market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the market in the automotive application.
Asia – Pacific battery materials market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for battery materials mainly due to the high economic growth, and heavy investment in industries such as electric vehicle, electronics products, portable device and manufacturing. Asahi Kasei (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical holdings (Japan), Posco (South Korea), and other leading global players are adopting various strategies to increase their market share in the region’s battery materials market.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Battery Materials Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=866
Major players operating in the global battery materials market include Umicore (Belgium), Johnson Matthey (UK).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results