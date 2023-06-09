Automotive Fintech Market to reach USD 94.74 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 9.1 percent over the forecast period
The digitalization of the automotive industry presents numerous revenue opportunities in the near future in Automotive Fintech Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Automotive Fintech Market” was valued at USD 47.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 94.74 Bn by 2029.
Automotive Fintech Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary data collection methods for the analysis of the Automotive Fintech industry. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Fintech Market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors and predictions.
Automotive Fintech Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the increasing buying rate of online cars, the rising integration of connected cars, and growing digital finance which boosts the growth and transformation in the automotive fintech industry. The growing adoption of the block chain technology is an expected lucrative opportunity for market growth over the forecast period.
Automotive Fintech Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Automotive Fintech Market during the forecast period. The growth of automotive fintech products, government initiatives, and general openness to new financial technologies are the influencing factors for regional market growth.
Automotive Fintech Market Segmentation
By End-Use
In vehicle payments
Online Leasing
Digital Loans and Purchase
Online Insurance
By Channel
On-Demand
Subscription
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Propulsion Type
ICE
Electric
Automotive Fintech Key Players include:
Fidelity
London Stock Exchange Group
Global Payments
Fiserv
Ant Financial
Stripe
CoinBase
Robinhood
Klara
Gtrab
J.D Digit
GoJek
Paytm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
