Low Calorie Dip Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65 percent to reach USD 371.57 Mn by 2029
The low calorie dip market is becoming increasingly competitive, with many new products entering the market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Low Calorie Dip Market” was USD 252.90 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 371.57 Mn by 2029.
Low Calorie Dip Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Low Calorie Dip Market size estimation and the growth rate along with existing and future trends in the market. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods with qualitative and quantitative analysis. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Low Calorie Dip Market.
Low Calorie Dip Market Dynamics
The Low-Calorie Dip Market is driven by the increasing demand for healthier food diets, rising availability and variety of low-calorie dips, the growing popularity of the low-calorie diet due to its convenient use and increasing consumer interest in organic products.
Low Calorie Dip Market Regional Insights
North America is dominating the Low Calorie Dip Market with the largest market share. The growing awareness about health and wellness and the rising trend of consumption on the on-the-go and snacking are the regional influencing factors for the market growth.
Low Calorie Dip Market Segmentation
By Type
Classic, Garlic
Onion
Cheese
Others
By End User
Residential
Food Services
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
E-Commerce
Business to business
Low Calorie Dip Market Key Competitors include:
Bolthouse Farms
Chobani LLC
Cibo Naturals LLC
ConAgra Brands Inc.
Dean Foods Company
Frito-Lay Inc.
Garden Fresh Gourmet
General Mills Inc.
Nestle USA Inc.
Sabra Dipping Co. LLC
The Clorox Company
The J.M. Smucker Company
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
