Carrier Screening Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent during the forecast period
Growing concerns about the health of a future generation also driving the Carrier Screening Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 09, 2023 ) The “Carrier Screening Market” was valued USD 2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.19 Bn by 2029.
Carrier Screening Market Scope and Research Methodology
Major service provider in the Carrier Screening Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, advancements adopted by the market players and mergers & acquisitions. Primary and secondary research was conducted to collect data from the Carrier Screening Market.
Carrier Screening Market Dynamics
Increasing genetic illness and disorders is expected to boost the Carrier Screening market growth over the forecast period. This test is cost effective, provides accurate result compared to traditional screening, which is significantly contributing for the market growth. Stringent regulations about the screening is expected to hinder the Carrier Screening Market growth.
Carrier Screening Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Carrier Screening Market growth over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow with a growth rate of 11.9 percent by 2029. Federal government is promoting the market in the region, which is expected to boost the market growth.
Carrier Screening Market Segmentation
By Type:
Expanded Carrier Screening
Customized Panel Testing
Predesigned Panel Testing
Targeted Disease Carrier Screening
By Medical Condition:
Pulmonary Conditions
Hematological Conditions
Neurological Conditions
Other Conditions
By Technology:
DNA Sequencing
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Microarrays
Others
By End User:
Hospitals and clinics
Reference Laboratories
Physician Offices
Others
Carrier Screening Market Key Players Include
Fulgent Genetics Inc.
Illumina Inc.
Diasorin S.p.A.
Natera Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Myriad Genetics Inc.
Opko Health Inc
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
InVitae Corporation
Sena4
