Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period
Advanced biotechnology has enabled the development of more targeted and effective monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2023 ) The “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market” was valued USD 72.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 102.6 Bn by 2029.
Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is a detailed analysis of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market.
Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics
Growing number of cancer cases is increasing the demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies. Advancement in biotechnology with more effective antibodies for treatment on cancer is expected to boost the market growth. Growing focus on precision medicine with treatment to individual patient is expected to boost the market growth. There is a limited efficiency of certain type of cancer cases, which is expected to restrain the market growth.
Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market growth over the forecast period. Huge spending on healthcare with growing number of patients is expected to boost the market growth. Europe is expected to experience significant growth in the market over the forecast period.
Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation
By Indication:
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Lymphoma Cancer
By Target:
HER2
PD – L1
CD 20
By Types of Monoclonal Antibodies:
Naked Monoclonal Antibodies
Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies
Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies
By Stages of Hybridoma Development:
Animal Immunization
Fusion & Selection
Antibody Purification
Quality Control
Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Key Players Include
Roche
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Merck
Pfizer
Novartis
Sanofi
AbbVie
Amgen
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
