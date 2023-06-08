Network Engineering Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent during the forecast period
The growing adoption of the broadband network across the world increased the need for substantial network infrastructure for better assessment and design.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2023 ) The “Network Engineering Services Market” was valued at USD 46.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 89.08 Bn by 2029.
Network Engineering Services Market Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Network Engineering Services Market. SWOT analysis was done to find strengths and weaknesses in the market. The market is segmented based on Service Type, Transmission Mode, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical.
Network Engineering Services Market Dynamics
Adoption of broadband network with growing need for substantial network for better design is expected to boost the market growth. Number of connected devices has increased with advanced network in organizations to maintain the data connectivity, which is expected to fuel the market growth.
High pricing of network engineering service software is expected to restrain the market growth.
Network Engineering Services Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to boost the Network Engineering Services Market growth over the forecast period. Developed and strong economy in the region, high investment on Research & Development activities is expected to fuel the regional market growth.
Network Engineering Services Market Segmentation
By Service Type:
Network Assessment
Network Design
Network Deployment
By Transmission Mode:
Wired
Wireless
By Organization Size:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Telecom
BFSI
Education
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
ITeS
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Government
Others
Network Engineering Services Market Key Players Include
Cisco
IBM
Huawei
Juniper Networks
HCL Technologies
Infosys
NTT Global Networks
Fujitsu
Cyient
CSS Corp
Accenture
Aviat Networks
AT&T
Wipro
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Mphasis
CODETRU
Inspira Enterprise
Advance Digital Systems
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
