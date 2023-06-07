Silva Construction Answers Common Questions on Home Additions
Silva Construction recently took time to answer some common questions about the home addition process.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 07, 2023 ) Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), a construction and remodeling company in the South Bay area of Southern California, recently took time to answer some common questions about the home addition process. The California construction company has been in the construction and remodeling business for over 40 years and has much experience in this area.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions the company gets on the subject of room additions:
Is now a good time to do a room addition on my home?
“Yes. Mortgage interest rates are high right now, so it’s smart to add onto your current home right now, rather than buying a new home. A home addition allows you to feel comfortable in your own home, and feel proud and enjoy when you bring guests and family members over, without incurring the costs of buying a new home. In fact, it’s much easier to get a loan from existing equity than trying to qualify for a new home that you want to move up to.”
What types of rooms would be a good addition to my home?
“One of the best investments you could make for your existing home would be upgrading its size and look. A well planned addition can expand your home’s possibilities and should be tailored to your lifestyle. Specialty rooms, such as a home theater, a library, home office, or family room additions have become increasingly popular. Also, a guest room for friends or family and adding onto an existing kitchen are popular choices.”
Is your company experienced in home additions?
“When you work with Silva Construction, you’ll know you’re in good hands. Silva Construction has been building custom home additions for the last 35 years and have built additions from small to very large in all shapes and designs. We’re able to do baths, kitchens, master suites, offices and second stories; there’s no job that we cannot do!
“We have experience in Ranch style, Colonial, Tudor, Modern, Cape Cod, Spanish, Mediterranean and the popular Tuscan. We can design what you need or want and match the style of your house, or completely change it.”
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions the company gets on the subject of room additions:
Is now a good time to do a room addition on my home?
“Yes. Mortgage interest rates are high right now, so it’s smart to add onto your current home right now, rather than buying a new home. A home addition allows you to feel comfortable in your own home, and feel proud and enjoy when you bring guests and family members over, without incurring the costs of buying a new home. In fact, it’s much easier to get a loan from existing equity than trying to qualify for a new home that you want to move up to.”
What types of rooms would be a good addition to my home?
“One of the best investments you could make for your existing home would be upgrading its size and look. A well planned addition can expand your home’s possibilities and should be tailored to your lifestyle. Specialty rooms, such as a home theater, a library, home office, or family room additions have become increasingly popular. Also, a guest room for friends or family and adding onto an existing kitchen are popular choices.”
Is your company experienced in home additions?
“When you work with Silva Construction, you’ll know you’re in good hands. Silva Construction has been building custom home additions for the last 35 years and have built additions from small to very large in all shapes and designs. We’re able to do baths, kitchens, master suites, offices and second stories; there’s no job that we cannot do!
“We have experience in Ranch style, Colonial, Tudor, Modern, Cape Cod, Spanish, Mediterranean and the popular Tuscan. We can design what you need or want and match the style of your house, or completely change it.”
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
Contact Information:
Silva Construction
Dave Silva
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Silva Construction
Dave Silva
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results