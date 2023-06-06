The Light's Vital Purposes: For a Free Humanity
Hard-to-Find Answers Revealed for Those Leaning Toward Spiritual Reformation...
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 06, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Bozeman, MT – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce Margaret F McCoy’s new book, The Light's Vital Purposes: For a Free Humanity. McCoy’s work is fueled by her intense desire to know metaphysics from the inside out, the workings of the human psyche and God’s interest in having humanity free. She strongly identifies with this quote by Albert Einstein: “I want to know God’s thoughts; the rest is detail.”
Margaret McCoy began her independent instructor career after her own personal transformational experiences. Agreeing with the great scholars of the ages that knowledge is power, she has worked 35 years in producing the fruit of her quest: a Wholistic Transformational Synthesis—an extensive compilation of her writing and research to offer to her audiences and classes. Designed to answer the riddles of life that perplex so many, the elements of the synthesis work with harmonious precision and hold the keys for one ultimate purpose: to assist serious students in living a life that is more authentic, healthy, meaningful and holistic.
“Ancient teachings contain clues in every fold to return to God, who is waiting with open arms for all those who still love him/her,” McCoy explains. “Return to the way it was designed to be to claim your spiritual heritage by re-learning and re-applying the Divine Law in all you do. Individual souls can finally be free from the snares of the pendulum motions of ego-flaws. What you believe…you become!”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheLightsVitalPurposes.
At 188 pages, The Light’s Vital Purposes is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5571-6 Format: 6 x 9 color paperback Retail: $21.95
Genre: BODY, MIND & SPIRIT / Ancient Mysteries & Controversial Knowledge
About the Author: Margaret F McCoy is a certified speaker who holds a master’s in humanities, with certification in the work of Carl Jung, business & public administration, and macrobiotics. She also holds an undergraduate degree in philosophy. Her work background is in the natural food industry, mental health profession, and in office administration for state government. She is the mother of three and a friend to many. Margaret’s work continues as more tools come into existence, such as this book.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
