Integrated Security Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 percent to reach USD 47.77 Billion. by 2029
The Integrated Security Services market is a growing industry that includes a wide range of companies offering integrated security solutions to businesses and organizations.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Integrated Security Services Market to grow from USD 18.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 47.77 Billion. in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.6 percent.
Integrated Security Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Integrated Security Services Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. A competitive landscape of the market includes new product development, technological innovations, and growth status provides in the report.
Integrated Security Services Market Dynamics
AI and ML are becoming very important in the integrated security service market. the trend of AI and ML in the integrated security and services market is driven by the need for businesses to effectively identify potential security threats.
Integrated Security Services Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the integrated security services market with the highest market share of 43.2% in 2021. The region is expected to maintain its dominance by 2029. The dominance is attributed to an increase in incidents of thefts and cyber-attacks in the region. For instance, growing awareness about the advantages of integrated security services among end-use industries is expected to boost the integrated security services market growth during the forecast period.
Integrated Security Services Market Segmentation
By Deployment Mode
On-Premise
Cloud
By Type
Compliance Management
Identity and Access Management
Theft Management
Others
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
Integrated Security Services Market Key Players include:
IBM Corporation (United States)
Optiv Security Inc. (United States)
Wipro Limited (India)
DynTek, Inc. (United States)
NTT Security (Japan)
Orange Cyberdefense (France)
Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)
Broadcom, CGI Inc., (United States)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)
Microsoft Corporation (United States)
Dimension Data (United Kingdom)
Honeywell International Inc. (United States)
Trustwave (United States)
Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom)
CyberArk (Israel)
CGI Group Inc. (Canada)
Sophos Group plc (United Kingdom)
Trend Micro (Japan)
Symantec Corporation (United States)
Atos (France)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
