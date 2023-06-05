Organic Olive Oil Market to Reach USD 17.83 Bn by 2029
Organic Olive Oil products are now widely consumed across the globe, finding their way into a variety of goods such as food, cosmetics, medicine, soap, and even traditional lamps.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Organic Olive Oil Market was USD 14.22 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.29 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.83 Bn by 2029.
Organic Olive Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report gives a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Organic Olive Oil share. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Organic Olive Oil market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Organic Olive Oil Market.
Organic Olive Oil Market Dynamics
The Organic Olive Oil Market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and healthier food products among consumers, the growing use of organic olive in cooking and food preparation, and rising consumer awareness about organic products.
Organic Olive Oil Market Regional Insights
Europe dominates the Organic Olive Oil Market accounting for around 70 percent of global consumption. The regional market is driven by the presence of the largest producer and exporters of organic olive oil such as Italy Spain and Greece.
Organic Olive Oil Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Pomace Olive Oil
Flavoured Olive Oil
Refined Olive Oil
Virgin Olive Oil
By End-User
Food Processing
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Food Service
Pharmaceuticals
Other
By Distribution Channel
B2B & B2C
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Online Retails
Grocery Stores
By Application
Cooking
Dipping
Dressing
Sauces
Others
By Packaging
Opaque & Dark Glass
Tinplate Cans
Stainless Steel
Plastic Contains
Aluminum Bottles
Organic Olive Oil Market Key Competitors include:
California Olive Ranch
Lucini Italia,
Colavita,
La Tourangelle,
Mueloliva,
Bionaturae,
O-Live,
Jovial Foods,
Deoleo S.A.,
Sovena Group,
Salov Group
