Dystonia Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent to reach USD 15.1 Mn by 2029
The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, including dystonia, presents a significant opportunity for the dystonia drugs market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Dystonia Drugs Market” was USD 9.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 15.1 Mn by 2029.
Dystonia Drugs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Dystonia Drugs Market size estimation and the growth rate along with existing and future trends in the market. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Dystonia Drugs Market.
Request For Free Sample Report:
Dystonia Drugs Market Dynamics
Dystonia Drugs Market is driven by the rising research and development activities, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and a growing preference for Botulinum toxin injections. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the high cost of dystonia drugs.
Dystonia Drugs Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest Dystonia Drugs market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by the high prevalence of dystonia, well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced medical facilities.
Dystonia Drugs Market Segmentation
By Drug Type
Anticonvulsants drugs
Dopaminergic agents
GABAergic agents
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Providers
Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
Dystonia Drugs Market Key Competitors include:
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Ipsen (France)
Allergan plc (Ireland)
US WorldMeds, LLC (United States)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada)
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)
AbbVie Inc. (United States)
Impel NeuroPharma (United States)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Wilson Disease Drugs Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 861.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4 percent during the forecast period.
Sarcoma Drugs Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 3977.3 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 23 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report:
Get a Sample Copy of the Report:
Get the Sample PDF of Report:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
