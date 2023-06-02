Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market to reach USD 5.4 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5 percent for (2023-2029)
The bronchial thermoplasty is a latest solution in the market and thus have a huge unmet market demand due to the high asthma prevalence & limited options for treatment.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market” was valued at USD 3.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.4 Bn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market report provides data analysis based on primary and secondary research methodology. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT is used to analyze the industry’s strengths and weaknesses.
Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Dynamics
The Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of asthma in adults as well as children. Genetics and smoking have led to the cause of asthma. The advanced technology and increasing demand for asthma treatment are expected to drive the market growth.
Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the global Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market share in 2022. The increasing number of asthma attack patients in the region is the primary driving factor for the market growth. However, the growth of hospitality, advanced technology adoption, and huge investment in R & D activities are expected to boost the market growth over the period.
Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Market Segmentation
By End User
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Hospitals
Bronchial Thermoplasty Catheter Key Players include:
Boston Scientific Corporation
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
