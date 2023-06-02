Cardless ATM Market is to reach USD 5.16 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 10.5 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The widespread adoption of cardless ATM technology across different regions shows its potential for growth and importance in the future of banking.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Cardless ATM Market” was valued at USD 2.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.16 Bn by 2029.
Cardless ATM Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a strategic analysis of the Cardless ATM Market, which includes market growth drivers, opportunities, and restating factors. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size. The data is gathered from primary and secondary research methodologies. SWOT analysis was used to determine the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the Cardless ATM industry.
Cardless ATM Market Dynamics
Cardless ATMs provide security and convenience advantages as compared to traditional ATM transaction methods. The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies is expected to drive the Cardless ATM Market growth.
Cardless ATM Market Regional Insights
In North America, the Cardless ATM Market growth is influenced by the increasing adoption of cardless ATMs in various applications such as banking and the adoption of mobile banking in financial institutions as well as the consumer.
Cardless ATM Market Segmentation
By Type
On-site ATM
Off-site ATM
Others
By Technology
Near-field Communication (NFC)
Quick Response (QR) Codes
Biometric Verification
By End User
Bank and Financial Institutions
Independent ATM Deployer
Cardless ATM Key Players include:
Banco Santander SA
Barclays Bank Plc
Citigroup Inc.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp
Fujitsu Ltd.
GRG Banking
HDFC Bank Ltd.
HSBC Holdings Plc
Hyosung Corp.
ICICI Bank Ltd.
JPMorgan Chase and Co.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
NCR Corp.
State Bank of India
