Automotive Data Cable Market is to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent during the forecast period
Automotive data cable market is a dynamic and growing industry that is driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for advanced electronic systems in vehicles.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 01, 2023 ) The “Automotive Data Cable Market” was valued at USD 6.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 16.48 Bn by 2029.
Automotive Data Cable Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is a detailed analysis of the Automotive Data Cable Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Automotive Data Cable market size. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Automotive Data Cable market.
Automotive Data Cable Market Dynamics
Demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing day by day, which is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Automotive Data Cable are able to handle high voltage and power requirements. Innovation in the design of automotive data cables along with high production is expected to drive market growth.
Automotive Data Cable Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the Automotive Data Cable market growth over the forecast period. Increased demand for electronic components with advanced technology is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Automotive Data Cable Market Segmentation
By Cable Type:
Ethernet
Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate (CAN-FD)
Controller Area Network (CAN)
Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS)/High Speed Data (HSD)
FlexRay
Coaxial Cable
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Application:
Safety and ADAS
Body Control and Comfort
Infotainment and Communication
Powertrain
Automotive Data Cable Market Key Players Include
ACOME Group
Furukawa electric co., LTD
Belden Inc
Champlain Cable Corporation,
Prysmian Group
Condumex S.A. de C.V.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
