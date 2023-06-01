Benzenoid Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent during the forecast period
Benzenoids have been associated with several health concerns, including skin irritation, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 01, 2023 ) The “Benzenoid Market” was valued at USD 807.21 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1,248.24 Mn by 2029.
Benzenoid Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report is a detailed analysis of the Benzenoid Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Benzenoid market size. The primary and secondary research method was used to gather data from the Benzenoid market.
Benzenoid Market Dynamics
Benzenoid is used in the cosmetics and personal care industry due to its unique aroma and scent, which is expected to boost the market growth. Demand for fragrances and flavors is increasing in the end-use industries. It is also used in the production of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, which is expected to boost the market growth.
Benzenoid Market Regional Insight
The North America region is expected to boost the Benzenoid Market growth over the forecast period. North America is the largest market for fragrance products, which are widely used in cosmetics, and the personal care industry and is expected to boost the market growth.
Benzenoid Market Segmentation
By Type:
Benzyl Acetate
Benzoate
Chloride
Salicylate
Benzaldehyde
Cinnamyl
Vanillin
By Application:
Soaps and Detergents
Personal Care
Food and Beverage
Household Care
Benzenoid Market Key Players Include
Jayshree Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.
BASF SE
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (now part of Merck KGaA)
Firmenich International SA
LANXESS
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd.
Emerald Performance Materials
Eastman Chemical Company
The Dow Chemical Company
Symrise AG
Givaudan
Robertet Group
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
Aroma Chemicals Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 7.79 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period.
Fragrance Fixatives Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 1.93 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.2 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
