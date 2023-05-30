HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS MORE THAN A DOZEN LIQUID ART EXPERIENCES TO FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2023 ) FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – (EMAILWIRE) - Maya Ratcliff, founder, and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art announced the opening of a new franchise location in Franklin, Tennessee.
WHERE: 3252 Aspen Grove Dr, Suite 10, Franklin, TN 37067
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Jennifer Weaver | jen@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.
”From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered, and capable,” says Ratcliff.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Franklin offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy. Liquid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels, and the studio offers everything from canvas painting to glass painting to a splatter room. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Dallas, TX, Coppell, TX, Waikoloa Village, HI, Boulder, CO, Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX., Lubbock, TX., New Albany, OH., Downtown Columbus, OH, Delaware, OH, Franklin, TN.
More studios to open nationwide over the next six months.
Media Contact:
Hawaii Fluid Art
JC Lopez
jc@hawaiifluidart.com
hawaiifluidart.com
8083444878
