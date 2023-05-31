Growth Opportunities in the Corrosion Resistant Resin Market
Growing demand for corrosion protection in industries drives the market for corrosion resistant resins, finding applications in coatings, marine, chemicals, automotive, and infrastructure. Wide scope and expected growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2023 ) The report "Corrosion Resistant Resin Market by Type (Epoxy, Polyester), Application (Coatings, Composites), End-Use Industry (Oil & gas, Heavy industries, Automotive & transportation) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2026", The global corrosion resistant resin (CRR) market is projected to reach USD 12.56 Billion by 2026. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The corrosion resistant resin market is driven by factors such as industrialization, cost awareness, environmental regulations, and resin technology advancements. It finds applications in protective coatings, marine/offshore, chemical processing, automotive, and infrastructure. The market has a wide scope and is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for corrosion protection across various industries.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250747838
Industries incur huge losses due to corrosion every year, and corrosion can pose a direct threat to the well-being of property and people. Corrosion resistant resins help in minimizing these losses and prevent damage to structures, equipment, and machinery. These are the major drivers for the corrosion resistant resins market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Corrosion Resistant Resin Market”
109 - Market Data Tables
43 - Figures
156 - Pages
Epoxy segment to lead the CRR market during the forecast period
Based on type, the epoxy segment is projected to lead the CRR market during the forecast period. Epoxy has superior physical properties and is cost-efficient. Thus, it is preferred over other types of corrosion resistant resins.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250747838
Composites application segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the composites segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026. As the adoption for lightweight materials is increasing, these composites are replacing traditional metals, as they are cost-effective due to low maintenance. R&D departments of manufacturing companies are carrying out researches to widen the application area of corrosion resistant resins, which is expected to drive the CRR market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026
The CRR market in the Asia-Pacific region possesses immense potential for growth. Increasing GDP growth of economies in the region and modernization of infrastructure are fueling the demand for corrosion resistant resins in the region. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key countries in the region contributing significantly towards the growth of the CRR market in Asia-Pacific.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Corrosion Resistant Resin Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=250747838
Some of the key players in the CRR market are Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Reichhold Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Olin Corporation (U.S.), Scott Bader Company Limited (U.K.), among others. Investments & expansions, and partnership & agreements & collaborations were the major growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2012 and 2016 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for corrosion resistant resins in developing economies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
The corrosion resistant resin market is driven by factors such as industrialization, cost awareness, environmental regulations, and resin technology advancements. It finds applications in protective coatings, marine/offshore, chemical processing, automotive, and infrastructure. The market has a wide scope and is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for corrosion protection across various industries.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250747838
Industries incur huge losses due to corrosion every year, and corrosion can pose a direct threat to the well-being of property and people. Corrosion resistant resins help in minimizing these losses and prevent damage to structures, equipment, and machinery. These are the major drivers for the corrosion resistant resins market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Corrosion Resistant Resin Market”
109 - Market Data Tables
43 - Figures
156 - Pages
Epoxy segment to lead the CRR market during the forecast period
Based on type, the epoxy segment is projected to lead the CRR market during the forecast period. Epoxy has superior physical properties and is cost-efficient. Thus, it is preferred over other types of corrosion resistant resins.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250747838
Composites application segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the composites segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026. As the adoption for lightweight materials is increasing, these composites are replacing traditional metals, as they are cost-effective due to low maintenance. R&D departments of manufacturing companies are carrying out researches to widen the application area of corrosion resistant resins, which is expected to drive the CRR market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026
The CRR market in the Asia-Pacific region possesses immense potential for growth. Increasing GDP growth of economies in the region and modernization of infrastructure are fueling the demand for corrosion resistant resins in the region. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key countries in the region contributing significantly towards the growth of the CRR market in Asia-Pacific.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Corrosion Resistant Resin Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=250747838
Some of the key players in the CRR market are Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Reichhold Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Olin Corporation (U.S.), Scott Bader Company Limited (U.K.), among others. Investments & expansions, and partnership & agreements & collaborations were the major growth strategies adopted by the market players between 2012 and 2016 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for corrosion resistant resins in developing economies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results