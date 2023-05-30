Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Roofing Adhesives Market
Growing construction activities, energy efficiency focus, technological advancements, and sustainability drive the booming Roofing Adhesives Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2023 ) The report "Roofing Adhesives Market by Resin Type (PU, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent Borne, and Waterborne), Application (Building & Construction) - Global Forecast to 2026", The roofing adhesives market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.17 Billion in 2016 to USD 5.78 Billion by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 6.75%.
The roofing adhesives market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing construction activities, emphasis on energy-efficient roofing systems, advancements in adhesive technologies, growing environmental sustainability awareness, and repair/renovation demand. Factors like urbanization, energy efficiency, technology, sustainability, and maintenance will continue to drive market growth.
The market is driven by the rising demand of roofing adhesives in residential and non-residential/commercial constructions. The technology and resins used in roofing adhesives are ecofriendly, flexible, and cost-effective. This will lead to more demand in end-use industries.
Demand for roofing adhesives are used in residential and non-residential/commercial constructions
Roofing adhesives are used in residential and non-residential/commercial construction in building & construction application. The overall market is dominated by the residential constructions. Growing number of residential and commercial buildings coupled with increasing population in various countries, such as China and India are expected to drive the market.
Epoxy resin is the fastest-growing segment of the overall roofing adhesives market
Epoxy resin is the fastest-growing segment, on the basis of resin type, of the roofing adhesives market, globally. Epoxy resins offer a unique combination of adhesion, chemical resistance, and other physical properties that provide outstanding protection against severe corrosive environments. Strong demand for performance epoxy resins and reactive liquid polymers, typically used in applications such as industrial maintenance, automotive and aerospace and concrete coatings, has been witnessed across the globe.
North America is the largest market, whereas Asia-Pacific expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In 2015, North America is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value, of the overall roofing adhesives market. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emerging middle class population, growing industrialization, and rising disposable income levels are also expected to add to the demand as more people prefer to roofing compliances, which in-turn leads to rise in demand for roofing adhesives in building & construction in the region.
The players profiled in the roofing adhesives market report are The 3M Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company(U.S.), Henkel AG & Company (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), GAF Materials Corporation (U.S.), Johns Manville (U.S.), Royal Adhesives & Sealants (U.S.), Henry Company (U.S.), and Dove Technology Ltd. (U.K.)
