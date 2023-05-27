Emerging Trends and Innovations in the E-series Glycol Ether Industry
The E-series glycol ether market is growing rapidly, driven by its versatile applications in industries such as paints, coatings, cleaners, and more. Derived from ethylene oxide, these solvents play crucial roles in various processes.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2023 ) The E-series glycol ether industry refers to the production, distribution, and use of a group of chemicals known as E-series glycol ethers. These chemicals are a type of organic solvent that are widely used in various industrial applications. E-series glycol ethers are derived from ethylene oxide and are classified based on their molecular structure and properties. Common examples include ethylene glycol monomethyl ether (EGME or E-series Glycol Ether PM), ethylene glycol monoethyl ether (EGEE or E-series Glycol Ether PE), and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether (EGBE or E-series Glycol Ether EB).
The report "E-series Glycol Ether Market by Type (EGPE, EGBE, EGBEA), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Ink, Cleaners, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Chemical Intermediates), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The e-series glycol ether market is forecast to reach USD 2.13 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2021. The market is driven by exceptional properties of e-series glycol ethers such as solubility and low volatility, and high demand for E-series glycol ethers in diverse applications areas.
The scope of the E-series glycol ether industry is quite extensive, as these solvents find application in a wide range of industries and processes. Here are some key areas where E-series glycol ethers are used:
Paints and Coatings: E-series glycol ethers are commonly employed as solvents in paints, varnishes, lacquers, and other surface coatings. They help dissolve the resin and pigments, aid in application and drying, and contribute to the desired performance properties of the coating.
Cleaners and Degreasers: Due to their excellent solvent properties, E-series glycol ethers are utilized in various cleaning products and degreasers. They effectively dissolve oils, greases, and other contaminants from surfaces, making them widely used in industrial cleaning applications.
Printing Inks: E-series glycol ethers are often incorporated into printing inks, including both solvent-based and water-based formulations. These solvents assist in ink viscosity control, drying, and improving print quality.
Chemical Manufacturing: E-series glycol ethers serve as essential intermediates in the production of other chemicals. They are utilized in the synthesis of plasticizers, resins, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and various specialty chemicals.
Electronics and Semiconductor Industry: E-series glycol ethers find application in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing processes. They are used for cleaning electronic components, removing flux residues, and as solvents for specialized coatings.
Automotive and Aerospace: E-series glycol ethers are utilized in the automotive and aerospace industries for applications such as paint stripping, surface cleaning, and as components in brake fluids and hydraulic fluids.
Paints & coatings segment to dominate the E-series glycol ether market
Paints & coatings is a highly critical segment which demands for various different product properties along with their compositions. Different types of coatings are used for different purposes such as oil coating, marine coating, wood coating and others, which require precise properties in manufacturing. Increasing use of E-series glycol ethers in paints & coatings applications for increased solubility in water with low volatility is the major driving factor for paints & coatings segment.
EGBE and EGPE have a major market share in comparison to EGBEA and other peers
The e-series glycol ethers market, by type can be broadly categorized into EGPE (ethylene glycol propyl ether), EGBE (ethylene glycol butyl ether), EGBEA (ethylene glycol butyl ether acetate), and others. Major benefits of EGBE and EGPE glycols include exceptional water solubility, high strength, and low volatility, which drives their demand in application areas.
Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness high growth with increasing demand from application areas in the region
The market for E-series glycol ether, glycols, and solvents in Asia-Pacific is expected to register high growth due to the increased rate of adoption in application areas such as paints & coatings. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for E-series glycol ethers with South Korea an emerging market in the region, followed by North America. North America has large number of suppliers of E-series glycol ether with major focus on countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
The key players operational in the market include BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemicals (U.S), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), Huntsman Corporation (U.S) Shell Chemicals (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Sasol Ltd (South Africa), LyondellBasell Chemical Company (U.S.), among others.
