Ceramics Powering the Electronics Industry: An Insight into Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market
Discover the thriving market for electronics ceramics and electrical ceramics, powering the growth of high-performance electronic devices and components.
The report "Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Silica, Zirconia), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites), End-Use Industry (Home Appliances, Power Grids, Medical Devices), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The market size of electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics is estimated to grow from USD 9.00 Billion in 2015 to USD 11.98 Billion by upcoming years, at a CAGR of 4.89%. The market is driven by growing standard of living & per capita income in the Asia-Pacific region and the growing demand for electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics in the medical devices industry.
The electronics ceramics and electrical ceramics market involves the production of ceramic materials and components for electronic and electrical applications. It includes products like ceramic capacitors, piezoelectric ceramics, ceramic substrates, ferrite ceramics, insulating ceramics, and ceramic resistors. This market is driven by the demand for electronic devices and the need for advanced materials that meet miniaturization and high-performance requirements. Key players include ceramic manufacturers, electronics component suppliers, and specialized ceramic companies.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market”
112 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
166 - Pages
Alumina: The Largest Material Type in the Global Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market
Electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics are manufactured by using various material types such as alumina, silica, titanate, and zirconia. Alumina ceramics was estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value as well as volume, followed by titanate, silica, zirconia, and others, in 2016. Lower cost and suitability in a wide range of applications makes alumina ceramics the most preferred ceramic material among its peers.
Home Appliances: The Largest End-use Industry in the Global Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market
Electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics are used in various end-use industries such as home appliances, power grids, medical devices, mobile phones, and others. The home appliances end-use industry was estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value as well as volume, followed by power grids, mobile phones, medical devices, and others in 2016. The medical devices industry is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of value, among all the industries considered. The growing per capita income and improving living standards are driving the growth in demand for electronic products, which further drives the global electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market.
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market for Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics
The Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest market for electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics. The U.S. is the largest market for electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics in the North American region.
Forces driving the market for electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics in North America are:
Presence of major manufacturers of electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics in the region
Growing end-use industries, such as home appliances and medical devices, in major countries such as the U.S. and Canada.
The key players in the global electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market are Ceram Tec GmbH (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials plc. (U.K.), McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.), Ceradyne, Inc. (3M Company) (U.S.), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (U.K.), NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan), and others.
----
