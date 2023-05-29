Conventional Oil Market to reach USD 3493.71 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 3.8 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Advancements in technology, such as the development of more efficient extraction methods or the use of enhanced oil recovery techniques, make it easier and cheaper to extract conventional oil.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Conventional Oil Market” was valued at USD 2687.32 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3493.71 Bn by 2029. The report analyzed by Maximize Market Research, on the Conventional Oil Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Conventional Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Conventional Oil Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Conventional Oil Market.
Conventional Oil Market Dynamics
In developing countries, the growth of the transportation industry is the main component of modern society. This growth is driving the demand for conventional oil products such as gasoline, petrol, and diesel. Digitalization, advanced technology, recovery techniques and demand for automotive vehicles are expected to drive the market growth.
Conventional Oil Market Regional Insights
The regional growth is driven by well-developed oil infrastructure such as pipelines, refineries and storage facilities. A high level of investment in oil infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth potential over the period. In 2022 North America hold the largest market share.
Conventional Oil Market Segmentation
By Type
Light Distillate
Middle Distillates
Heavy Ends
Others
By Sulfur Content
Low Sulfur
High Sulfur
By End-User Industry
Automotive
Chemical
Power Generation
Industrial
Others
Conventional Oil Key Players includes:
BP
Chevron
Eni
ExxonMobil
Shell
Total
CNPC
Equinor
Petrobras
Repsol
Saudi Aramco
ConocoPhillips
Total
PetroChina
Gazprom
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
