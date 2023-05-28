Cable Joints Market to Hit USD 25.28 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
The growing demand for high-speed networking and data communication solutions with increasing demand for renewable energy is expected to drive market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Cable Joints Market” was USD 16.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 25.28 Bn by 2029.
Cable Joints Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Cable Joints Market report presents a detailed analysis using primary and secondary data to maintain the authenticity of the report. The report showed the future prospect and current market dynamics, scope, opportunities, restraints, and drivers of the Cable Joints Market. The statistical data is deliberated by using a bottom-up approach.
Cable Joints Market Dynamics
The increased demand for high-speed data and networking solutions is expected to drive the Cable Joints Market. Also, the growth is supported by the emergence of Industry 4.0 and the digitization of factories. The uncertain prices of raw materials in international trade are expected to impede the growth of the Cable Joints Market.
Cable Joints Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the Cable Joints Market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period.
Cable Joints Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Indoor
Outdoor
By Voltage:
High Voltage
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
By Industry Vertical:
Industrial
Aerospace and defense
Oil and gas
Energy and Power
IT and Telecommunication
Others
Cable Joints Key Players include:
Nexans S.A.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Fujikura
Prysmian Group (General Cable)
ABB Ltd
Yamuna Power & Infrastructure Ltd
Cable Jointer Solutions
Connect Cable Accessories Co., Ltd.
Prysmian Group
CommScope
Belden
SAB
3M
NKT
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
