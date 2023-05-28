Single Use Mixer Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 percent during the forecast period
Single-use mixers are becoming increasingly popular in the biopharmaceutical industry due to their ability to optimize processes, reduce costs, and increase output.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2023 ) The “Single Use Mixer Market” was valued USD 589.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1025.11 Mn by 2029.
Single Use Mixer Market Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective is to provide the Single Use Mixer Market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Single Use Mixer market size. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method in the Single Use Mixer market.
Single Use Mixer Market Dynamics
The biopharmaceutical industry is having high demand for the Single Use Mixer and is expected to boost the market growth. The mixers are designed to meet regulatory requirements from the biopharma industry with industry standards and regulations. Commercialization activities to maintain their competitive edge is expected to boost market growth.
Single Use Mixer Market Regional Insight
North America region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Adoption of single-use mixer by the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector, and reduced risk of contamination is expected to boost the regional market growth.
Single Use Mixer Market Segmentation
By Product:
Mixing bag
Accessories
By Type:
Biopharmaceutical manufacturers
Life Science R and D companies and academic research
Contract research and manufacturing organization
Single Use Mixer Market Key Players Include
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Sartorius AG
Merck KGaA
Danaher Corporation
Eppendorf AG
Saint-Gobain S.A.
PBS Biotech, Inc.
Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.
Avantor, Inc.
Pall Corporation
GE Healthcare
Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
Celltainer Biotech B.V.
Novasep Holding S.A.S
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
