Corrugators Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent to reach USD 5.1 Bn by 2029
The booming electronic retail sector and changing consumer behavior are expected to drive the Corrugators Market demand.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Corrugators Market to grow from USD 3.8 Bn in 2022 to USD 5.1 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3 percent.
Corrugators Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Corrugators Market structure. It includes the list of Corrugators key players with their financial position and business strategies.
Corrugators Market Dynamics
The growth of industrialization and the high demand for sustainable packaging boxes from the industry such as pharmaceutical, logistics, food & beverage, and others are expected to drive the Corrugators Market during the forecast period. Corrugated paperboard is widely used in the industrial sector in form of corrugated packaging.
Corrugators Market Regional Insights
The global Corrugators Market was analyzed over North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA. The Asia Pacific held the largest Corrugators Market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the region, the Corrugators Market growth is driven by the growing industrial manufacturing sectors such as food and beverages, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and other industries.
Corrugators Market Segmentation
By Type
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Manual
By Production Capacity
Less than 10 ton
11-50 ton
51-100 ton
More than 100 ton
By End User
Food and Beverages
Electronic Goods
Pharmaceuticals
Textile and Paper
Logistics and Shipping
Others
Corrugators Market Key Players include:
ISOWA Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd.
BW Papersystems
Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery Industrial Co.,Ltd.
Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd, HIC Machinery Co.
Sai Engineering
BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH
Champion Corrugated Co.
Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co.
Ltd (Fosber S.p.A.)
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Corrugated Handle Box Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 56.78 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.75 percent during the forecast period.
Consumer Electronics Sensor Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 55.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.32 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
